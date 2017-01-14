Carlton County Historical Society Raises Funds for Museum

The Goal was to Raise $100

by Lena Takada

CLOQUET, Minn. – History Buffs had the chance to pick up collector’s items at the Carlton County Historical Society Museum in Cloquet.

Collectible and More is a fundraising sale where people can purchase items from the historical society collection that are duplicates, or items that don’t directly relate to the history of Carlton County. Some of the items included historical calendars, books, and shoes. The money raised goes to help protect and preserve the collection at the museum.

“What we need is ultraviolet film to cover our florescent light bulb, and that’s expensive. We recently had all the windows covered with ultraviolet film to protect our collection from the harmful rays of the sun,” said Rachael Martin, the Executive Director of Carlton County Historical Society.

The goal of the fundraiser was to raise 100 dollars, and they were able to exceed that.