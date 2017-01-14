Duluth Wedding Show Sees Record Attendance

Around 2,000 People Attended This Year

by Lena Takada

DULUTH, Minn. – Brides and grooms to be had the chance to learn about trends in Dresses, Cakes, and all things wedding.

The 29th Annual Wedding Show held at the DECC in Duluth drew record crowds this year. More than 2000 attendees turned out to get help with wedding planning from around 150 vendors. The event closed with a fashion show that featured almost 100 styles of dresses, suits, and tuxedoes, for all seasons and wedding locations.

“Getting married is a big big big occasion for people, especially young people,” said Tracey Lundeen, the Executive Producer of the Wedding Show. “You got milestones through life, and getting married, especially at that point in life is the biggest thing you do.”