Kids Run Their Hearts Out at the Saturday Morning at the Races at CSS

Kids 14 and Under Participated in the Event

by Lena Takada

DULUTH, Minn. – Around 300 Children raced their hearts out at the 2nd Saturday Morning at the Races of 2017, held at the College of St. Scholastica.

Kids 14 and under participated in the races, and the distance of the race varied by age group. The children also had a chance to meet Mascots like Viktor from the Minnesota Vikings, and even some Vikings Cheerleaders. Organizers say it’s a good way to get the kids active, even when it’s cold.

“Running is just a way for them to you know, burn off that energy, and get excited and you know, it’s a life long sport, it’s something they can do for the rest of their lives,” said Kate Kucinski, the PR director of Grandma’s Marathon.

All participants received a free t-shirt and goodie bag to take home.