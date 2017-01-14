Pow Wow at Black Bear Casino Draws Hundreds from In and Out of State

Attendees Learned About Anishinaabe Culture and Language

by Lena Takada

CARLTON, Minn. – Taking Care of the Land and Community was the theme of the pow wow, and First Nations people from many different tribes, State, and Federal agencies came together to do just that.

Hundreds of people learned about the traditions of the Anishinaabe culture and language at the pow wow, where tribal members drummed, sang, and danced to traditional music. Organizers believe the attendance of state and federal agencies is important for the event, so those agencies can learn from indigenous communities, whose presence is often overlooked when making decisions on how to take care of the land.

“We have departments from Michigan and Wisconsin who are coming here to see how we are doing things uniquely in Minnesota, and this is a very, there’s no other Pow Wow Like this,” said Daniel Houle, the Arena Director at the Black Bear Casino.

The Pow Wow also celebrates the Gichi Manidoo Giizis, or the Great Spirit Moon.