Superior Mayoral Candidates Race on Sleds

Candidates Have Fun Before April Election

by Greg Chandler

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The four Superior Mayoral candidates took time off the campaign trail for a stop on a sledding trails.

The candidates kept the competitve spirit going by racing down a hill on sleds.

The winner was Kalee Hermanson who hopes to see the same result in April’s election.

“Any one of us that makes it into office is going to be a great fit for the job, hopefully it’s me,” said Hermanson. “I know that I can make great decisions and move us in the right direction.”

The race was part of the Billings Park Days sledding at the boat landing.