Kids Show Off Skiing, Snowboarding Skills At Chester Bowl

It's the 2nd Race Out of 6 This Season

by Lena Takada

DULUTH, Minn. – Ava Hehir, 9, hasn’t been skiing for too long, but she competes at the races held at Chester Bowl where children of all ages under 17 show off their skiing and snowboarding skills and compete for time.

“I love racing,” said Ava.

The beautiful day and clear skies made a perfect back drop for the 2nd annual. race this season at Chester Bowl.

There are six races held in the season, and many of the children compete in all of them to improve their times in each race.

The races provide children the chance to go as fast as they can without worrying about others getting in their way on the hill.

But it is a competition, and Ava has a secret that helps her during the races.

“I do have a way that I think makes me faster,” said Ava.

It’s to stay focused on herself, and not worry about others.

“You don’t think about the other people you’re racing against, you just think about you and racing yourself,” said Ava.