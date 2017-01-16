2016 Shipping Season Coming to a Close

Coal and Iron Ore Shipments Went Down, Grain Shipments Saw Record Numbers

by Lena Takada

DULUTH, Minn. – The 2016 shipping season is coming to a close, with the last Last Laker of the Season, the Lee A. Tregurtha arriving in the Twin Ports earlier today.

Duluth Seaway Port Authority representatives say this year’s shipping season was a bit steady. Though grain shipping saw record numbers, The Iron Ore shipments didn’t pick up until the fall, and the coal shipment numbers were down.

“When you add all those commodities together, we’re probably going to end up around 30 million tons this year, which will be off our average,” said Adele Yorde, the Public Relations Director of the Duluth Seaway Port Authority.

The Soo Locks were closed at midnight on Sunday. The shipping season will start back up again the end of March.