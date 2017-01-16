ATV Accident Leaves Minor in Critical Condition

by Melissa Lentz

FREDENBERG TOWNSHIP, Minn. – On January 16, 2017, around 3:00 p.m., the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, along with area volunteer fire departments, responded to an ATV crash involving a 15-year-old male driver near the 6500 block of Stevens Road in Fredenberg Township.

The involved driver was air-lifted to a Duluth hospital, and where he is in critical condition.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office urges the public to practice safe and responsible driving while operating any motorized vehicles.