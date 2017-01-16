Beating Cabin Fever with a Disco Party

Coffee Conversation: Renegade Theater Season Kick-off

by Natalie Froistad

DULUTH, Minn. – This weekend Northlanders can beat their cabin fever by dancing at Zeitgeist Arts.

Renegade Theater is celebrating the season kick-off with a disco dance party.

Proceeds from this event support the theater company.

The fun gets underway at 8:00 p.m. with dancing starting up at 9:30 p.m.

Before the dance, there will be a fire, cookies, board games and sing-a-longs.

Saturday Night Cabin Fever Dance Party will be DJ’d by Dan and Christine Stocke, and co-sponsored by Bent Paddle Brewing Co.

Tickets are $10.

For more information head to www.teatrozuccone.com.