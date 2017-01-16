Car Washes Busy with Warmup this Week

London Road Car Wash in Duluth saw hundreds of cars pass through today

by Matt Van Winkle

DULUTH, Minn. – Many people out and about today were probably getting their car washed. London Road Car Wash in Duluth had a couple hundred dirty cars pass through on Monday

The warm temperatures and many people off work meant long lines all day. The manager there says today made for perfect car wash weather.

“Very busy today,” said Tim Herstad, manager of the London Road Car Wash. “Streets are relatively dry. Cars have been dirty for a week. People want the salt off.”

The popular wash today was the “Whole Nine Yards” which includes complete interior vacuum and floor mat cleaning.