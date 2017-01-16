Congressman Duffy Holds Town Halls In N.W. Wis.

Affordable Care Act Was A Main Topic

by Joey Norton

SOLON SPRINGS, Wis. – Republican Congressman Sean Duffy made his way across parts of northwest Wisconsin Monday.

Duffy hosted three town hall meetings in in Butternut, Cable and Solon Springs.

Fox 21 was in Solon Springs and talked to Duffy about what Republicans plan to do with the Affordable Care Act.

“I want to know what the heck is going on, where are we, the house repealed it, what’s, where’s that, what are we going to do,” questioned one resident to Duffy. says an Attendee.

“One drug would cost me $1,500 a month. I can’t do that and so there’s just that ridiculous cost,” said another resident. an Attendee.

“This is the start of the year I’m doing town halls, getting feedback and opinions from people who come in but also talking about what’s the agenda I had with Mr. Trump and a lot of questions, what’s going on with the Hall? What’s going to happen with health care? And I have a chance to answer those questions and also take their feedback and get their opinions about where were going and what we’re doing,” says Duffy.

President-elect Donald Trump announced he has a plan for replacing health care, but that plan is unclear publically right now.what that is we don’t know yet, but Duffy says they have a plan.

“We’re going to repeal, at the future effective date, and in that time frame we’re going to be able to put forward a replacement plan. Mr. Trump has come out and said he has a version. We in the House have a version. We got to mold those together and then we have to have a conversation with the American people,” Duffy said.

According to Duffy, all three of his town halls Monday had both parties present. and hopes that they can all work together.

“I had Democrats come to my meeting all day today, if they listen I have an open hand and an open ear to hear what they have to say, get their feedback and lets work together, let’s stop punching each other, let’s stop demonizing each other and lets move forward together as American’s not as partisans,” Duffy said.