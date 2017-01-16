Man Killed After Setting Off Apartment Explosion

Officers tried to make contact when he set off the explosion

by The Associated Press

RICE LAKE, Wis. (AP) – Authorities have confirmed that a man was killed after he followed through on his threat to explode a bomb in his apartment building, in a small northwestern Wisconsin community.

Rice Lake police say 12 to 14 residents were evacuated before the explosion and subsequent fire that destroyed the one-story building Sunday night.

Police Captain Tracy Hom says one of the officers who responded was hit in the eye by flying glass and was treated on scene.

Hom said Monday, that officials received a call around 11 p.m., Sunday, from an angry person making threats.

Officers responded and evacuated tenants. Hom says as officers tried to make contact with the man, he set off the explosion.

He was the only one in the apartment at the time, and is reported to have had a history of contact with the police.