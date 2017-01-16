Seasonal Affective Disorder and Blue Monday

A lack of sunshine can cause depression. Area psychologists see a spike of clients in mid-January.

by Zach Richie

SUPERIOR, Wis.-Psychologists have named the third Monday in January as Blue Monday. It’s supposedly the gloomiest day of the year based on debt, weather, and the post holiday blues.

Seasonal affective disorder is often times the culprit. It’s caused by the shift in the day and night cycles and can begin as early as October or November.

A lack of sunshine causes the hormones that affect our moons to become unbalanced and can lead to problems like depression.

“You just may not feel like yourself. A lot of these symptoms are interlined with major depressive disorder, so you’ll see a drop in energy, low mood, changes in appetite and sleep, irritability, feeling of worthlessness those kinds of things,” said Donald Mattson of Creative Counseling in Superior.

Creative Counseling said that they see a spike in the number of clients they care for this time of year. They say to not hesitate in asking for help if you feel any of the warning signs.