State Leaders Push for More Progress at MLK Day Celebration

by The Associated Press

ST. PAUL (AP) – Hundreds of Minnesota residents have marched through downtown St. Paul, to celebrate the life of Martin Luther King Jr.

Afterward, city and state leaders spoke at the Ordway Center on Monday about the progress the country has made, as well as the inequalities that still exist.

Speakers included U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar, St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman, and Lt. Governor Tina Smith. Poverty, justice, and discrimination were among the topics.

Klobuchar said income inequality, the achievement gap, and an unfair criminal justice system still trouble the U.S., and creating change is never simple.

Students from Maple Grove High School, the site of racist graffiti that sprung up after the election of Donald Trump in November, spoke about their efforts to organize a student walk out.