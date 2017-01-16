Trump Calls on Americans to Honor Dr. King

by The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) – Civil rights leaders and activists are gathering around the country to celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

In a message sent on Twitter on Monday, Trump said: “Celebrate Martin Luther King Day and all of the many wonderful things he stood for. honor him for being the great man that he was!”

As American’s celebrate King’s legacy, his son, Martin Luther King III, is scheduled to meet with President-elect Donald Trump at the Trump Tower in New York.

The meeting comes amid lingering tensions between Trump and Congressman John Lewis. Lewis, a Democrat from Georgia, is the civil rights leader who called Trump an “illegitimate president” and said he will not attend the inauguration.