Twins’ Winter Caravan Makes a Stop in Duluth

Hector Santiago, Eduardo Escobar and Jack Morris were all in attendance.

by Adrienne Robbins

DULUTH-MINN.- The Twins Winter Caravan made their annual stop in Duluth Monday Night.

Hector Santiago, Eduardo Escobar and former Twin Jack Morris were all at Grandmas sports garden to sign autographs.

Fans were disappointed with the Twins 59-103 record last season but the players appreciate their support through the bad times.

“When you lose your 103 game and you come back out and you still got fans in the stands rooting you on, that shows good support for the organization, that shows who the fans are and what they’re about, they’re about their twins,” said Twins pitcher, Hector Santiago.