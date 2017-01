UMD Men Fall in Polls After Loss to St. Cloud State

The Bulldogs fall to No. 4 after splitting the weekend with the Huskies.

by Adrienne Robbins

DULUTH, MINN.- UMD fell to St. Cloud State Friday night and fought for an overtime win on Saturday over the Huskies. The loss dropped the Bulldogs to No. 4 in this week’s USCHO poll.

UMD will head to UND this weekend for a series with the Fighting Hawks.