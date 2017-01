UMD Women Move up to No. 2 in USCHO Poll

The Bulldogs swept Minnesota over the weekend.

by Adrienne Robbins

DULUTH, MINN.- The UMD Women’s team beat Minnesota for the first time in five years on Friday and followed with another win on Saturday. The sweep of the Gophers has earned the Bulldogs a No. 2 ranking in this week’s USCHO Poll.

The Bulldogs travel to Bemidji State this Friday to face the Beavers.