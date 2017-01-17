Go Red For Women: The Grocery Store Challenge

10 Women Join A 10-Week Class To Become Healthier

by Joey Norton

DULUTH, Minn. – According to heart disease experts, every 34 seconds someone in the United States suffers a heart attack. And women account for nearly half of all heart attack deaths.

In an effort to help prevent heart attacks, 10 women from the Twin Ports got a grocery makeover Tuesday to promote a healthier lifestyle.

It’s the start of a new beginning for the women — a start that will lead them to a ‘healthier me’ for many years to come.

“It’s a work in progress,” Says Janet Fawcett, a student of the program.

For the next 10 weeks, Fawcett and the nine other women will try to change their lifestyle.

“I need to be a better role model for my kids and make more of an effort to take care of me first– and that’s something I seem to struggle with,” Fawcett said.

As a busy mom of two teenage girls, Fawcett admits it’s easier to grab and go.

“We have busy kids involved in sports so it’s really sometimes tough when you want to grab those quick things or go through the drive-through,” Says Fawcett.

And when you’re on the go, it can be hard to find time to really look into food ingredients.

“They want you to buy their product so they’ll tell you that it’s healthy even if it’s not the best choice. So make sure you’re really digging deep on food labels,” said dietician Mary Cherne, of St. Luke’s.

Cherne believes splurging every once in a while is OK — in moderation of course.

“Never cutting out food groups entirely, everything can fit in moderation; you have to have a cookie once in a while,” Cherne explained. “Getting involved with a group, getting friends involved with you is a great way, getting your family involved because then you have a support system and you have people make it more fun and they’re going to hold you more accountable,” Cherne said.

The program starts out in the grocery because a healthier lifestyle starts in the kitchen.

“Today is really valuable for these women just to be able to ask those questions look at branding, look at content and start that healthier life style,” said Heather Hughley with the American Heart Association.

During the ten weeks, the women will have a gym membership with access to a personal trainer. They will showcase their progress March 1 at the Go Red For Women luncheon at the DECC.