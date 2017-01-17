Duluth’s Global Village Settles into New Location in Canal Park

Ahead of Superior Street Reconstruction, Global Village of Duluth Relocates to Bigger Space

by Brett Scott

DULUTH, Minn. – The owner of Duluth’s Global Village is working on settling in after switching locations nearly two months ago.

Rachel Mock says she’s sinking into the honeymoon phase, enjoying every day in her new Canal Park location.

“It’s all brand new so we’re really learning as we go and taking it as it comes,” said Mock.

Global Village sells a wide variety of imports from around the world, including handmade art and jewelry.

“Customers like the plants, they like the energy of the space, and they just like watching what we do with Global Village as we evolve,” said Mock.

She says a big reason for her move from Superior Street to Canal, was the upcoming Superior Street reconstruction project looming in 2017.

She believes the new location offers more room to grow and evolve. The larger location has also allowed the business to double its number of employees.