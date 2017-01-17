Group of Superior High School Students to Attend Inauguration

The six students are part of the federally-funded Upward Bound program through UWS

by Matt Van Winkle

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – President-elect Donald trump will officially be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on Friday. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to attend, including a group of six students from Superior High School.

The students are part of Upward Bound, a federally funded program through the University of Wisconsin Superior.

On Thursday morning, the students will be heading on a plane to Washington D.C. to experience history.

“The experience of attending an inauguration in person I think is a once in a lifetime opportunity,” said Angie Hugdahl, Director of Upward Bound.

“I think it’s going to be kind of awe-shocking, said Bailey Lynch, a junior at Superior High School. I don’t think it’s going to hit me until I’m there. It’s something that you dream about.”

The students had to answer four essay questions about why they thought it was important to attend the inauguration of the next president of the United States.

“I honestly think it’s a one in a million chance to do it so when I got asked to go, I felt honored and proud to be able to go,” said Lynch.

The group worked with the office of Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin and was chosen to have special entrance to watch the ceremony from just below the U.S. Capitol steps.

“I think they are ecstatic to get out of the tiny town of Superior, Wisconsin and experience something so much bigger,” Hugdahl.

“I’ve always been interested in history and just watching it unravel in front of me,” said Sadie LaJoie, a junior at Superior High School.

The students want to witness a change in tone from the incoming president.

“I hope to hear him say that he’s finally going to grow up a little bit and stop with the mud-slinging,” said Lynch.

It’s the opportunity of a life time and one these Superior students won’t soon forget.

“How many people can say they went to D.C. and saw the inauguration with their best friend? It’s just exciting. Definitely something all 6 of us should be proud of,” said LaJoie.

The students will also be touring the Smithsonian museums, the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum and Arlington National Cemetery.