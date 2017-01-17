Highway 53 Relocation Ahead of Schedule

New highway expected to open in November

by Andrew Kirov

VIRGINIA, Minn. – Last fall, work began on the Highway 53 relocation project near Virginia. Plans call for the new roadway to be open to traffic this November. But so far, the work is moving along.

The colossal new Highway 53 bridge towers above Rouchleau Pit near Virginia.

“You’re looking at the completed span of the bridge now. We got all the beams in place,” says bridge project supervisor Tom Lund.

The bridge is part of the massive Highway 53 relocation project that has been underway since last fall.

“It’s been a pretty enormous undertaking to get it done in that time frame. Usually it’s a good full year of operation,” says Lund.

The highway is being moved so Cliffs Natural Resources can expand the Thunderbird mine, with a giant spectacle being created in the process.

At over 200 feet tall, when completed, this will be the tallest bridge in Minnesota.

MnDOT officials tell us the project is two months ahead of schedule.

“That doesn’t mean we’re home free by any means. It depends on how long the winter last and how our spring goes but it’s a great position to be sitting in,” says Highway 53 Relocation project director Pat Huston.

And the new roadway will likely be open to traffic later this year.

“The goal is to have traffic on this new highway and this area out by November 15th, 2017,” says Huston.

“Everyone’s working hard to meet or beat that date so hopefully it will all come true,” says Lund.

Travel delays are expected this summer as construction continues.

“There will be more traffic interruptions or impacts to traffic but we will always maintain at least one lane in each direction on Highway 53,” says Huston.

But, if everything moves along, Iron Rangers will have a new highway this fall.