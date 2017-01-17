Homicide Investigation Underway In Hibbing

by Dan Hanger

HIBBING, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) and the Hibbing Police Department are investigating a homicide.

Hibbing police discovered the body while conducting a welfare check around 10 a.m. Tuesday on a person who lived in an apartment at 3901 1st Avenue.

Investigators suspect foul play in the man’s death.

Benjamin Lundquist, 32, of Grand Rapids, was arrested Tuesday evening on suspicion of 2nd-degree intentional homicide.

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office in Ramsey will conduct an autopsy on the victim. His name will be released once formal identification and family notifications are complete.

Investigators do not believe this incident is related to the assault and officer involved shooting incident that occurred on January 13.