Local Tanning Salon Seeing Spike in Customers

Northlanders Looking to Fight the Winter Blues are Turning to Tanning

by Brett Scott

DULUTH, Minn. – Whether you’re taking a trip or just trying to manage your mood this winter, local tanning salons across the Northland are seeing a spike in business.

“The base of customers this time of year just increases dramatically, almost day–by–day,” said Chris Verhel, Owner of AJ’s Tanning in Duluth.

This time of year many customers can be referred to a tanning bed for certain skin conditions such as psoriasis.

There are two types of UV rays that are offered at AJ’s Tanning in Duluth; UVB rays, which doctors often consider bad, and UVA rays, which allow the skin to gain a deep, rich tan without causing harmful effects.

“We want to educate the customers. We don’t want you to come in and say, I want to get tan and I have to tan in two weeks for a vacation I’m going on, so put me in a bed for as long as I can go. That’s not going to happen,” said Verhel.

A majority of winter customers are also preparing for a trip to warmer locations.

Verhel also wants to remind folks to take it slow and never rush when building up your color.

You can visit AJ’s Tanning at two locations: 15 West Redwing Street in Duluth, or 1307 Tower Avenue in Superior.