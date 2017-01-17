Music Resource Center Open Mic Night

Students Show Off Their Talents

by Joey Norton

Students from the Student Resource Center in Duluth were able to showcase their talents tonight.

Every 3rd Tuesday an open mic session is held at the Amazing Grace Café.

The Music Resource Center here in Duluth runs a free after school music program for any teens looking for resources they might not be able to afford on their own.

Most that come to the program have some experience already but that’s not needed.

“We have a wide range of different abilities, a lot of them know a little bit about music and they’re kind of getting together with friends and actually playing for the first time with other musicians, it’s a great opportunity for them,” Says executive director Mark Poirier.

The program is free and any teenagers that would like a chance to better their musical talent can join.

Also the open mic is open to anyone that would like to serenade the crowd with their talents.