Officers, Subject Identified in Hibbing Officer-Involved Shooting

by Melissa Lentz

ST. PAUL – The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has identified two officers in an officer involved shooting incident that happened last Friday in Hibbing.

Captain Kurt Metzing is a 19-year veteran with the Hibbing Police Department and Officer Cody Loewen has been with the Hibbing Police Department for three years.

Both officers fired their weapons during the incident and both are on administrative leave.

The man shot by the officers during the incident is Che Nathaniel Jones, 24, of Rochester, Minnesota. Jones remains hospitalized at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.

On January 13, around 12:45 p.m., the two officers responded to a 911 call of a person with a gun on the 2900 block of 3rd Avenue East in Hibbing. When officers arrived, they encountered the man now out side the residence. He was carrying a gun.

According to the preliminary investigation, when the two officers ordered Jones to drop his weapon, Jones fled on foot. Officers pursued Jones to behind the home where at one point he allegedly pointed his gun at the officers. Both officers fired, striking Jones.

One individual injured prior to the officers’ arrival was taken to Fairview Range Medical Center where they were treated and released. The circumstances surrounding that portion of the incident remain under investigation.

The Chisholm Police Department, St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, Lake Superior Drug Task Force and Hibbing Fire Department provided assistance at the scene.

When the investigation is complete, the BCA will turn its findings over to the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office for review.