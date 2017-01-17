Registration Opens for Boulder Lake Ski Race

14th Annual Ski & Snowshow Race

by Natalie Froistad

BOULDER LAKE, Minn. – An annual race is getting winter sport enthusiasts out on the trails.

The Boulder Lake Ski Race hosts competitive Nordic skiers and snowshoers.

For the 14th annual event, organizers are doing things a little differently.

This year, registrations is opening just a week before the race using a method called “flash” registration.

Race Director, Clayton Keim, says this gives everyone a chance to see what kind of weather conditions racers will be dealing with.

The race is being held Sunday, January 22.

Registration is now open, but day-of registration is starting at 9:15 a.m. Sunday.

Racing gets underway at 11 a.m.

For more information head to www.boulderlakeskirace.com.