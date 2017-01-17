Schroeder Headed Back to Iditarod

Northland Musher to Make 4th Appearance in Famous Sled Dog Race

by Greg Chandler

DULUTH, Minn. – Northland Musher n Nathan Schroeder is headed back to the Iditarod Sled Dog race in Alaska.

Schroeder made the announcement last week on his Facebook page. It will be his fourth trip to the Iditarod.

He’s holding meet and greet on Friday, January 27th from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Green Mill in Canal Park. Fans can purchase Green Mill gift cards, with half the proceeds going to Schroeder’s expenses for the race.