Superior Bar Sells Special Drink to Celebrate Betty White’s 95th Birthday

95 cents of each drink was given to the Douglas County Humane Society

by Matt Van Winkle

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – “Golden Girl” Betty White turned 95 years old today and one local bar held a party in her honor and helped out a good cause at the same time.

For Betty’s big day, the Spirit Room in Superior donated 95 cents from each sale of their “Betty White Russian” drink to the Humane Society of Douglas County.

Betty has a passion for animals and enjoys a little vodka every now and then, so the pairing came as a no brainer.

“We had talked about having a birthday party for her before and it just kind of worked out this year especially,” said Spirit Room Manager Lindsey Graske. “And her love for animals, we thought we would just combine both two local businesses and kind of work together on that.”

The Spirit Room has served “Betty White Russian” for about a year and call it a variation on the classic drink with ingredients including vanilla McGillicuddy’s, Kahlua, espresso Bailey’s and a cherry on top.

The Spirit Room also collected other donations for the Humane Society throughout the night.