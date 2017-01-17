Vandals Strike Duluth’s Vietnam Veterans Memorial

by KQDS Staff

There was growing anger and sadness Tuesday after vandals defaced Duluth Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

News traveled fast for family members of the veterans whose names are engraved on the monument, which is near the Lakewalk.

One of those people was Judith McKeever, of Duluth, whose brother Michael was killed in the Vietnam War nearly 50 years ago.

“It’s like somebody is playing cut-throat. It’s just a stab in my heart right now. It makes me ill — just for somebody to do this,” McKeever told FOX 21 after seeing the graffiti.

Mayor Emily Larson’s office released the following statement Tuesday.

“The City of Duluth is disappointed and disheartened by the careless violation of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial by vandals. The City is committed to maintaining and preserving the memorial for all visitors and will be taking initiative to clean and restore the memorial immediately.”