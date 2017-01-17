Wisconsin Republican Senator Circulates Marijuana Extract Bill

by The Associated Press

MADISON (AP) – State Senator Van Wanggaard is circulating a bill that would make possessing a marijuana extract used to prevent seizures legal, in Wisconsin, with a doctor’s certification.

Parents of children who suffer from seizures have been pushing for legislation that would allow them to use CBD oil to ease the symptoms.

A similar bill passed the Assembly last year only to stall in the Senate, where three Republican lawmakers opposed it amid fears it would lead to full-fledged marijuana legalization. One of those senators has now signaled for her support for Wanggaard’s bill. The Republican from Racine says he is confident the proposal will pass the Senate this year.

This year’s bill, unlike last year’s, requires the certification from a Wisconsin doctor be no more than one year old.