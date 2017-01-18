Blacklist Celebrates Official Grand Opening

The Brewery invited people in to celebrate their business being completely up and running.

by Adrienne Robbins

DULUTH, MINN- Last fall Blacklist opened its doors to the taproom and brewery but Wednesday was their grand opening.

Blacklist was waiting to get their canned and keg operations underway before they had the official ribbon cutting.

The brewery offered happy hour and live music.

“It’s great to have an evening to acknowledge the growth and the community around us that is making it all possible,” said Jon Loss, Director of Marketing.

Blacklist has brewed eight beers so far this year but is planning for more as the seasons change.