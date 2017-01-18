City of Duluth Seeking Input for Western Waterfront Trail Plans

by Matt Van Winkle

DULUTH, Minn. – The Western Waterfront Trail, located from near the Lake Superior Zoo to Morgan Park, connects many neighborhoods and recreational areas along Duluth’s west side.City officials are asking for public input regarding future plans along the trail corridor on the St. Louis River.

The city of Duluth is investing over $18 million towards the project.

Currently, the city owns a portion of the railway along the corridor and is looking at how they can extend the trail and offer more recreational activities for neighbors and tourists.

City officials are also working with the EPA and U.S. Steel on the old Duluth Works site and rail line in Morgan Park, which is slated to be torn up in 2018.

The plan calls for moving forward with three feasible options for the trail by February and ultimately a master plan proposed to the Parks Commission by April of this year.

An online survey is currently available and will be used to find out what the public would like done to the area.

“We are working on 28 other projects along the corridor and looking at how instrumental this trail is in connecting all those projects together,” said Lisa Luokkala, project coordinator for the City of Duluth’s Parks and Recreation department. “So the time is ripe and the conversations are happening now.”

The LS&M (Lake Superior & Mississippi) scenic railroad, which leases portions of the track from the city, could also be removed if it’s decided the railroad will not be rebuilt.

The city is considering an option to allow the railroad and recreational trail to co–exist together.