Dark Skies Protest Party

People Protest Duluth's New Street Lights

by Dilan Michaels

There’s been some concern about new street lighting in Duluth’s downtown district. Those involved are protesting the cities decision to use intense LED lighting along certain streets in Duluth. The protests’ supporters claim that the new lights will ruin Duluth’s historic feel but won’t make the streets any safer.

Owner of Take Action Inc. Rod Raymond says, “When it comes to lighting, it’s a feeling right? And the warmer we can keep the city with the yellower lights verses these new harsh blue lights that are coming out, the more historic, more authentic and the more inviting our city will be.”

Those looking to get involved can meet for a Dark Skies protest party from 7 to 9 PM, January 19th at the Blind Pig.