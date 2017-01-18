Duluth Police Warn of an Increase in Fake Money

by Melissa Lentz

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Police Department is warning the public of an increase in fake and counterfeit bills circulating in the Duluth area. Specifically bills that have “Motion Picture Use Only” printed on them.

The bills may appear real, with the exception of the “Motion Picture Use Only” text, but will be detected using a counterfeit detection pen.

Officials are asking the public to pay special attention when accepting U.S. currency as payment. Often times these bills are passed during busy settings or in settings that divert a person’s attention.

If these bills are encountered, you are asked to call 911.