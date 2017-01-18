George H.W. Bush and Wife Hospitalized

by The Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) – A spokesman for former President George H.W. Bush says Bush has been admitted to the intensive care unit at Houston’s Methodist Hospital to address a respiratory problem from pneumonia.

Spokesman Jim McGrath says Bush’s wife Barbara Bush, 91, as also been hospitalized as a precaution after experiencing fatigue and coughing.

McGrath says the 92-year-old former president was placed under sedation for a procedure to protect and clear his airway. He is stable and resting comfortably. He has been in the hospital since Sunday.

The couple marked their 72nd wedding anniversary on January 6.