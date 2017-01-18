Hibbing Community College Hopes to Reconfigure Campus

College is Asking for Funding from State Bonding Bill

by Andrew Kirov

HIBBING, Minn. – Hibbing Community College is planning a right-sizing and renovation project.

College officials are hoping to fund the project with money from the state’s latest bonding bill.

The much needed renovations would re-arrange the campus, moving the library to the center of the school and razing a building to reduce the size of campus. It would also create a brand new entrance to the school.

“It would mean a new refreshed space that would excite students, it would make learning more fun, it would provide them better service, provide a better place for employees to work and be more attractive to prospective students,” says HCC Provost Michael Raich.

Renovations are expected to increase energy efficiency, update technology, and create a central space for students.

“If it’s better organized, it’s a little more enticing for students to come in. Puts out a more professional image, more organized image,” says HCC Student Senate President Hailey Jacobson.

The proposed bonding bill would provide over $7 million for the project with the remaining $4 million coming from the State Colleges and Universities System.