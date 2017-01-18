Homicide in Hibbing Has Community Concerned

Suspect Arrested in Crime That Leaves Some Iron Rangers Worried

by Andrew Kirov

HIBBING, Minn. – A homicide investigation continues tonight in Hibbing.

It was yesterday when a man was found dead in his Hibbing apartment, and by last night a man had been arrested in connection with the case.

While checking on a man who hadn’t shown up to work on Tuesday, police discovered a body in a Hibbing apartment. On Tuesday night, an arrest was made in the homicide investigation.

32 year old Benjamin Lundquist of Grand Rapids was arrested on the preliminary charge of second-degree intentional homicide in connection with the case.

Lundquist is now being held at the St. Louis County jail in Hibbing.

The homicide comes days after an unrelated officer involved shooting in Hibbing that left a man injured.

These incidents have some Iron Rangers concerned about their community.

“You never know what can happen anywhere. It could have been me, could have been somebody I know, and that’s what makes it scary,” says Iron Range resident, Kris Perkovich. “The economy hasn’t been good in the area and it seems like there’s a lot of people that aren’t working and when you’re not working you’re getting into trouble a lot of times and it’s changed definitely.”

Police haven’t released the name of the homicide victim yet. Hibbing police and the department of criminal apprehension are continuing to investigate.