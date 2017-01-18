Mother and Son Arrested in Meth Bust

Facing Multiple Felony Counts

by Matt Suoja

CHISHOLM, Minn.-Two people in Chisholm are facing multiple felony charges after allegedly being busted for having a meth lab in a camper trailer last week.

Constance Carlson, 45, is being held on $50,000 bail for her role in the incident for possession of meth with the intent to manufacture it.

Her son, 26-year-old Mykal Myers, is facing four felonies including the same count his mother is. No bail has been set for Myers.

The lab was located at 511 Fourth Street Northwest after police received a phone call of suspicious activity on the property. After a search warrant was executed, the lab was found. The community was not in danger at any time.