New Business Brings Balloons to You

DuluthBalloonCompany.com is trying to make balloon buying easy for the Twin Ports

by Adrienne Robbins

DULUTH, MINN.- A first of its kind business has opened its virtual doors. Duluth ballooncompany.com started taking orders January 8 and has been seeing steady business since, with orders coming in as early as 1 am.

The company allows customers to order their balloon creations online and have them delivered anywhere in the Twin Ports.

“If you can bring us an image we’re going to bring that to life for you, we’re absolutely 100 percent up to the challenge of the custom orders and that’s what’s exciting about it,” said Arianne Bartels, Director of Finance.

This company is filling a void left by Northland Party, which closed its doors this fall.

The store cited the growing online competition as their reason for closing after 21 years.