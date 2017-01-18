Proposed New Dock In Two Harbors

The City Is Looking To Attract Boaters

by Joey Norton

Two Harbors is trying to become more attractive for transient boaters.

Tonight a meeting was held for community members to gain a better perspective into what the city is looking to build.

The design they were shown allowed over 40 boaters to stay docked for up to a 15 night period.

Something the city of two harbors currently lacks.

.”this is about bringing new facilities for transient boaters and right now they don’t have any so probably a one of a kind right now in two harbors,” Says Jason Stangland, who proposed new plans.

They not only want to attract outside boaters but their very own community members.

Preliminary stages of the design include a bay front park and fishing docks.

They hope to get more money flowing through the city.

“it’s not just a recreational amenity in terms of getting people out and using the water and getting access to lake superior, but it’s about bringing people to the community and visiting downtown staying overnight spending money,” says Spangland.

The design also included fuel station for boaters and an informational facility at the dock.

The next phase of the project will be in the city’s hands.