Three Duluth Ideas are Finalists for Knight Cities Challenge

Popup parks, a story telling project, and entrepreneurial workshops made the list of finalists.

by Zach Richie

Three Duluth ideas have been chosen as finalists among thousands for the Knight Cities Challenge. 144 ideas have moved onto the second round and are vying for a share of up to five million dollars.

The city of Duluth proposed the thought of making Canal Park more friendly to its residents all year long. City officials believe they could accomplish that goal by adding more popup parks or even a winter village.

“If we change that perception or we can try a few different types of popups. We might be really able to show what Canal Park could be,” said Duluth city councilor Elissa Hansen.

Other options include turning a parking lot into a skating rink or even changing the flow of traffic in the area.

The other project pitches from Duluth include the One River story project and the Seize Duluth workshop.

The Knight Foundation will pick their finalists for the money sometime in the next few months.