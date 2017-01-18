Zen House Moving To New Location

Local Business Opening Up in a New Neighborhood

by Dilan Michaels

A former Hermantown sushi spot, will soon be opening its door in a new neck of the woods.

Zen House serves traditional Japanese sushi and entrees. After closing up shop next to the ICO in Hermantown during late fall of 2016, they’re moving to a new location at the corner of Calvary Road and Woodland, something the restaurant’s owner is very excited for.

Zen House Owner Yasuko Holt says, “It’s not next to a gas station anymore. It’s in a corner bus stop near college, a lot of traffic. New customers in a growing area, I’m pretty excited.”

Zen House is hoping to open their new location at the end of this month.