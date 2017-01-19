911 Down in Cook County

Working on Being Restored

by Matt Suoja

COOK COUNTY, Minn.-Much of the phone service across Cook County, including 911, is currently unavailable.

CenturyLink is currently working on restoring the phones. If you need emergency assistance in that area, it is recommended to go to the nearest fire fall.

The outage was first reported about midnight yesterday.

“The safety of our residents in Cook County is always paramount and the number one priority of the sheriff’s office,” said Cook County Sheriff Pat Eliasen. “Sheriff’s deputies are on duty around the clock patrolling the County as well has personnel dispatched to fire halls and Grand Portage Ambulance Hall to be a physical and technological link to dispatch and emergency services through our ARMER radio system.

It is not known how long the service will be out. More updates will be posted as they become available.