East Third Street Arson Suspect Found

Being Held on $25,000 Bail

by Matt Suoja

DULUTH, Minn-One woman is behind bars for her alleged involvement in an arson at a duplex at 219 East Third Street in Duluth Jan. 11.

Cindy Libby, 48, has been charged with felony first-degree burglary, along with aggravated robbery. So far, she has not been charged with arson.

According to St. Louis County Court officials, she brought a knife into the duplex and stole some items, as she threatened an occupant. She then allegedly started the fire.

She was with two other people at the time who have also not been charged. Her next court date is Feb. 8.

She’s being held on $25,000 bail.