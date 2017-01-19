Carlton Wellness Center Thriving

Discounts Offered to Many Age Groups

by Matt Suoja

CARLTON, Minn. – The Carlton County Wellness Center may have opened in the fall, but the novelty hasn’t worn off on community members as they continually join the program.

About 100 people have joined the center over the last few months. The center offers state-of the art fitness equipment and classes for people of all ages, but its main focus is on baby boomers.

“We wanted to open for our community because there is a need… we have an aging boomer population across the U.S., but we really wanted something here in Carlton that help those that live and work in the area,” said Monica Hendrickson, wellness center spokesperson.

The center offers discounted fees for the elderly, veterans, and students. All fees at the facility help pay for it.

The center originally got a $1 million grant from the Minnesota Department of Human Services to help pay for it.

For more information, visit https://carltonwellness.com/.