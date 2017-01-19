Duluth Teacher Of The Year

Awards handed out tonight

by Joey Norton

Duluth, Minn

It was a special night for two Duluth teachers.

Tonight the awards for teacher of the year were handed out.

After a year of sneezing and coughing, untimely pencil sharpening and constant redirection it was finally time to get the fruits of their labor for two Duluth teachers.

Annette Petersmeyer and Sheila Shusterich are the years’ winners. Annette who teaches as a special education at woodland hills academy says that even after 25 years in the field. Seeing the kids make better choices is what keeps her coming to work everyday.

“it’s watching a student learning to make better choices, its watching a student succeed being able to pass classes where the never have before and ultimately it’s seeing a student graduate from high school.” Says Annette Petersmeyer, Teacher of the year.

And for Sheila, the smiles she sees on the kids’ faces are what allow her to continue with a smile of her own each day.

“Every day is a different day. I really love middle school. I love going to school in the morning I love getting there and the energy the kids bring to the classroom, I love the challenges of you know being that mediator that’s can get everything the kind of flow together and to put a product together they and their parents can be proud of,” Says Sheila Shusterich, teacher of the year.

Both teachers will be placed in a pool of other winners from across the state vowing for the chance to when teacher of the year for the entire state.