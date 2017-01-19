Eligible Voters in Minnesota Can Register When Filing Taxes

When filing electronically, taxpayers will see a message prompting them to register to vote online

by Melissa Lentz

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Income tax season opens on Monday, January 23, and Minnesota taxpayer who need or want to register to vote, or even update their voter registration, can now do so when they file their income taxes electronically, the Minnesota Department of Revenue and Secretary of State Steve Simon announced today.

This year, all taxpayers using Minnesota-certified electronic filing software will see a message prompting them to register to vote online at the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website mnvotes.org.

To see a full list of certified electronic filing vendors head over to the Revenue’s website.

Eligible voters must be at least 18 years old, a U.S. citizen, a Minnesota resident, and finished with any felony sentence.