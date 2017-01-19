Level III Predatory Offender Relocating to 22nd Avenue West in Duluth

by Melissa Lentz

Willie Vaughn-Bey

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Police Department is notifying the public of the release and relocation of a Level III Predatory Offender into the 200 North block of 22nd Avenue West in Duluth.

Fifty-five-year-old, Willie James Vaughn-Bey, has a history of sexual contact with teenage and adult female victims. Contact included sexual touching, contact with the adult victims included penetration. Force was used to gain compliance and the offender was known to both victims.

Vaughn-Bey is descriped as a black male, 5’9″ tall, 177 pounds, with brown hair and black hair.

Fact sheets are available at the Duluth Police Department.