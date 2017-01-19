Level III Predatory Offender Returning to Hibbing

by Melissa Lentz

James Chavers Jr.

HIBBING, Minn. – The Hibbing Police Department is notifying the public of a Level III Predatory Offender returning to the area.

Sixty-year-old, James Chavers Jr. will be relocating to the 1600 block of 7th Avenue East in Hibbing.

He is described at 5’11” with brown eyes, gray or partial graying hair, and approximately 203 pounds.

His offense includes engaging in physical sexual contact with a 14-year-old female. Offender provided the victim with alcohol and took advantage of her in an intoxicated state.

His release date is set for January 30, 2017.

The Hibbing Police Department will be holding a Level Three Predatory Offender Notification Meeting on January 23 at 6:00 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Little Theater, located on the lower level of the Hibbing Memorial Building at 400 East 23rd Street.